DM Playhouse Opens Family Season With Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY

The Des Moines Community Playhouse production of Disney's Freaky Friday hits the stage Oct. 18-Nov. 3, 2019. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. Freaky Friday is sponsored by Nationwide.



Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, teenager Ellie and her mother, Katherine, come to appreciate each other's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond them together.



The Playhouse cast includes Annika Baker, Stacie Bendixen, Marquis Bundy, Michael Bundy II, Lyndsy Darland, Madeline Davis, Bailey Dorr, Chris Ennis, Mya Fisher, Emily Griffin, Jack Griffin, Chelsea Haaland, Michael Howland, Will C. Johnson, Shelby Kephart, Taylor Lantz, Tatum Lowell, Joseph Maxwell, Daniel Perkins, Jordan Potter, Maisy Russell, Quentin Steinbach, Elaine Struthers, Jenny Throckmorton, Addison Tullis, Addie Van Dyke, Rachael Watrous, and Jenna Wieskamp. Freaky Friday is directed and choreographed by Megan Helmers with music direction by Taylor Anne Layden.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about the Playhouse and Freaky Friday, contact the Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.





