DM Playhouse Friday Funday New Season Kicks Off October 25

Join the Des Moines Community Playhouse on Oct. 25, 2019, for The Princess and the Pea. This story is the first in the 2019-20 season of Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at the Playhouse, Friday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. The performance at 10:45 AM will have audio description provided by IRIS. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.



In October's featured story, The Princess and the Pea, a true princess is courageous and kind both inside and out. Only a true princess would be able to feel a pea placed under a stack of 20 mattresses. Will Princess Penelope pass the test?



Friday Funday performances are held monthly, October 2019-May 2020. This season features a wide variety of fairy tales and fables including The Princess and the Pea, Oct. 25, 2019; The Emperor's New Clothes, Nov. 22, 2019; The Little Engine That Could, Dec. 13, 2019; The Brave Little Tailor, Jan.10, 2020; The Mitten, Feb. 7, 2020; Rapunzel, Mar. 6, 2020; The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Apr. 3, 2020; and The Brementown Musicians, May 8, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



$6 all ages

To purchase tickets: dmplayhouse.com







Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You