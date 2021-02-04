Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DM Playhouse Announces Auditions for SOME ENCHANTED EVENING

Auditions for the musical revue Some Enchanted Evening will be held virtually with an audition video submission deadline of 6:00 PM, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Feb. 4, 2021  
Auditions for the musical revue Some Enchanted Evening will be held virtually with an audition video submission deadline of 6:00 PM, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Callbacks will be in person at the theatre by appointment only, Feb. 16-17, 2021. All actors and directors are required to wear a face mask or shield at callbacks. Questions about auditions should be directed to Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman, 515.974.5354.

Details about the video auditions are online at dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition. The Playhouse uses Casting Manager. The Casting Manager information page includes a show synopsis and character breakdown, audition sides to be used in the video audition, and Playhouse COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Some Enchanted Evening contains feature roles for 2 men and 3 women, ages 18-60. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, The Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. Some Enchanted Evening is directed by Katy Merriman.

Some Enchanted Evening and The Velveteen Rabbit will be in repertory, alternating weeks, with Some Enchanted Evening performances at 7:30 PM Thursdays-Saturdays and 2:00 PM Sundays, Apr. 9-11, Apr. 22-25, and May 6-9, 2021.

Broadway icons Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II are celebrated in Some Enchanted Evening, a musical revue of songs from Carousel, Cinderella, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and more. Five singers share more than 30 memorable numbers including "My Favorite Things," "Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'," "Shall We Dance?," and, of course, "Some Enchanted Evening."

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For up-to-date audition information and general guidelines, visit The Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact The Playhouse at 515.277.6261.


