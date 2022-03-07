Community Players of Greene County Presents CLUE THE MUSICAL Next Weekend

The Community Players of Greene County will perform "Clue the Musical", next weekend. Come enjoy this comedic production based on the popular board game. There are twists & turns throughout the whole show!

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening.

Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience. This colorful crowd-pleaser was devised by the authors of Murder at Rutherford House and other popular interactive entertainments.

Performances are March 11-13, 2022. Tickets are $10. Performances are at the Greene County High School Auditorium, 1901 N. Grimmell Road, Jefferson.