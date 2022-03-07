Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Community Players of Greene County Presents CLUE THE MUSICAL Next Weekend

pixeltracker

Performances are March 11-13, 2022.

Mar. 7, 2022  
Community Players of Greene County Presents CLUE THE MUSICAL Next Weekend

The Community Players of Greene County will perform "Clue the Musical", next weekend. Come enjoy this comedic production based on the popular board game. There are twists & turns throughout the whole show!

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening.

Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience. This colorful crowd-pleaser was devised by the authors of Murder at Rutherford House and other popular interactive entertainments.

Performances are March 11-13, 2022. Tickets are $10. Performances are at the Greene County High School Auditorium, 1901 N. Grimmell Road, Jefferson.



Related Articles View More Des Moines Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Charm Keychain
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Charm Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • BYE BYE BIRDIE Comes to Conejo Players Theatre in March
  • The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society Presents The Horszowski Trio, February 27
  • Dennis Quaid Comes To Thousand Oaks in May
  • “America's Got Talent” Finalist And World-Renown Magician Piff The Magic Dragon Comes To Thousand Oaks