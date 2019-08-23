City Circle To Present Lucas Hnath's THE CHRISTIANS

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville will present The Christians by award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath on September 20-22 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are September 20 and 21 at 7:30 pm and September 22 at 2:00 pm.

The Christians is about questions of faith. Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands. Today should be a day of celebration but Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief. This is a big-little play about faith in America - and the trouble with changing your mind.

Directed by K. Michael Moore, The Christians features a talented cast including Rip Russell, Phil Welsh, Megan Turner Ginzburg, Duane Larson, and Carrie Pozdal.

Lucas Hnath is the author of more than a dozen plays including a Doll's House, Part 2 which premiered on Broadway in 2017. Called by the New York Times "one of the brightest new voices of his generation," he received the Obie Award for Playwriting in 2016 for Red Speedo and The Christians.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online at coralvillearts.org or by calling 319-248-9370, or in person at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street. Student Rush tickets are available for the Saturday performance and can be purchased at the Box Office one hour prior to the performance for $10 per ticket.





