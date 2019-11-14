City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville to Collect Donations to Benefit Animal Adoption During Performances of ANNIE

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville will collect donations to benefit the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center during the December 6 - 15 performances of the musical Annie at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Patrons attending these performances who donate cash or a gift card will be entered into a drawing to receive two tickets to an upcoming City Circle show. Winners will be drawn before each performance. Gift cards are welcome from many businesses including pet stores, large retailers, and grocery and hardware stores.

"We are partnering with the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center in honor of our very special cast member, Risky, who plays Sandy, the pet companion Annie relies on to get through difficult times. We know how much joy and comfort pets bring to people and we want to help the animal adoption center continue their important work in our community," says Nicky Beaurivage, City Circle Community Engagement Chair.

Based on the comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written including "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life." The winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, this fun-filled musical is a treat for the whole family. Annie will be performed December 6,7, 13 and 14 at 7:30pm and December 8 and 15 at 2:00pm.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online at coralvillearts.org, by phone at 319.248.9370, or at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street in Coralville or at the Coralville Recreation Center.





