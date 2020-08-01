Charles Theatre Reopens This Weekend With Safety Guidelines in Place

The Charles Theatre is officially reopening this weekend for the first time since March 12, KIMT 3 reports.

"It was going to be temporary, only for a couple of weeks. But it just kept getting extended. We were going to open up July 6th, and that got extended until today," said manager Karen Youngerman.

While closed, Youngerman said volunteers sold popcorn to customers outside, and made about $11,000 to help keep the lights on.

The theatre has many new safety guidelines and protocols in place. Plexiglass barriers have been installed for the ticket booth, concessions and cashiers table. In addition, every other row of seats will be roped off to ensure distancing. The theatre's maximum capacity has been reduced to only 100 people. Seats will be sanitized after each showing.

Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and patrons are also required to wear masks. If someone does not have one, the theatre selling them for $1. Masks can be removed while seated.

With no new movies being released, the theatre plans to show the 2016 film The Jungle Book, as well as Footloose, next week.

Read more on KIMT 3.

