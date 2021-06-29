Casting Announced For BRUCEMORCHESTRA XIV AN EVENING OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Revival Theatre Company has announced the performers appearing Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Orchestra Iowa's "Brucemorchestra XIV: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein" performed on the front lawn of the historic Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids.

Presented annually by Orchestra Iowa, Brucemorchestra is a long-running and beloved annual tradition. It serves as the Season Opener each year for Orchestra Iowa. Skipped in 2020 due to the global pandemic and derecho, Brucemorchestra returns in 2021 to offer a program full of Rodgers & Hammerstein musical favorites in partnership with RTC.

Accomplished Broadway and concert artist Elena Shaddow will be featured on stage along with Cedar Rapids native Christopher Johnstone and veteran RTC actor Ezekial Andrew, performing live with Orchestra Iowa.

"This will be a night of magic and beauty, featuring the classic songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein," said Brian Glick, Artistic Director for RTC. "We are excited to introduce Elena to Eastern Iowa and are thrilled to welcome back Christopher and Ezekial."

Elena Shaddow has sung on stages all over the world including The Royal Albert Hall in London with the Royal Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall in New York City with the Orchestra of St. Luke's. On Broadway, she has performed as Ottilie in The Visit, Anne in La Cage aux Folles, and starred in the national Broadway tours as Anna in Lincoln Center's The King and I and Clara in The Light in the Piazza. She was featured as Sister Sophia in NBC's The Sound of Music Live! starring Carrie Underwood. www.elenashaddow.net

Christopher Johnstone is a graduate of Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School and was a guest performer at Brucemore's "Cabaret in the Courtyard" a few summers ago. He has performed across the United States, Canada, and Europe in numerous concerts, operas, and national Broadway tours as the Phantom in Love Never Dies, in Evita as Augustin Magaldi, and South Pacific as Lieutenant Cable. www.johnstonechristopher.com

Ezekiel Andrew returns to Cedar Rapids after his performance of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in RTC's production of Ragtime in Concert in 2018. He is a native of Mississippi and a crossover artist of both opera and musical theatre and tours nationally as a concert artist. Reginal roles include Coalhouse Walker Jr., Ragtime (Theatre Under the Stars); The Beast, Beauty and the Beast (Syracuse Stage); and Jim, Big River (Utah Shakespeare Festival).

A full lineup of Cedar Rapids performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Orchestra Iowa CEO, Jeff Collier, shared his excitement for the concert event. "Rodgers & Hammerstein productions are beloved for their memorable music and engaging storytelling. We are thrilled to welcome performers from RTC to help make this year's Brucemorchestra a special treat of musical theatre," said Collier.

"We know the performers from RTC will help make the music come alive and truly dance, the way Rodgers & Hammerstein intended!"

Tickets go on sale July 13th for "BRUCEMORCHESTRA XIV: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein through the Orchestra Iowa Ticket Office and the Arts Iowa website.