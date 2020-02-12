BWW Review: DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER at Ankeny Community Theatre: Hilarity Ensues in the Comedy That is Just What The Doctor Ordere

It's that time of year in Iowa where we get stuck inside, either due to the cold weather or snow shutting things down. As we get stuck inside, there tends to be one thing missing, laughter. Ankeny Community Theatre is giving us that laughter in their current production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" by Marc Camoletti. This production, filled with mixups and mayhem, had the audience in stitches during its opening weekend. If you need a good laugh, this show is just what the doctor ordered.

The show starts with Jacqueline getting ready to head out of town. When she finds out her husband, Bernard's best friend Robert, is coming to visit, she changes her plans. There's just one problem. Bernard's mistress Suzanne is coming as well. Adding to the mayhem is Robert is having an affair with Jacqueline. As everyone works to cover up their affairs, hilarity ensues. Will they make it through the night? You'll have to see this production to find out.

Director Barb Wagner, who is directing her 14th show for Ankeny Community Theatre, has done a fantastic job with a cast that can handle the timing required for the comedy in this show. Her experience with Ankeny's smaller stage is seen in how this is staged on the set designed by herself, along with Larry Mahlstedt and Matt Tuttle. Her direction makes this one story set seem like a larger house.

Debi Garner and Troy Gould, as Jacqueline and Bernard, do an excellent job at playing the couple at the center of this play. They do a great job of laying the character's secrets to get confused by the other characters in the show as well as each other. Michael Porche does a great job of bringing Robert to life on stage. His role is pivotal as he mistakes the cook for the mistress. This causes the confusion where much of the comedy in this show lies. Katty Perrell as the cook Suzette and Kay Mueller as the mistress Suzanne both give larger than life performances that continue to add to the humor as their characters continue to get mixed up. While a small role at the end of the show, Cory Hug as Suzette's husband George, gets the most laughs when he enters unaware of all the mixups and thinks Suzette is having an affair with him.

This hilarious comedy is just what is needed to get over this cold slump we find ourselves in at this time of year. From the set, to the direction, to the cast, this laugh a minute comedy is one that everyone will enjoy. This comedy only plays through February 16, so get your tickets asap. For more information about Ankeny Community Theatre's production of "Don't Dress For Dinner," or to buy tickets, visit https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/donrsquot-dress-for-dinner.html

Review written by DC Felton

