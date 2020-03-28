BWW Feature: UP TO DATE POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS at Local Theatres in Des Moines and the Surrounding Communities
With a large amount of postponement and delays, Broadwayworld Des Moines is making a list of each theatre in Des Moines and the surrounding area. We will keep this update with information as it comes in. This article will also be pinned to the top of our Facebook page through the virus shutdowns until theatres can open again. If we need to update information for your theatre, please reach out to me at dfelton@bwayworld.com.
ACTORS-Ames Community Theatre
"Crimes of the Heart" Cancelled
"Spamalot" auditions postponed to April 12-13. 2020
For more information, visit https://www.actorsinc.org/
Ankeny Community Theatre
"A Piece of My Heart" postponed to June 5-14, 2020
"The Wizard of Oz" postponed to August 7-16. 2020
"Marjorie Prime" postponed to a future season
For more information, visit https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/
Ballet Des Moines
"Wizard of Oz"-Postponed
For more information, visit http://www.balletdesmoines.org/covid-faq
Boone Community Theatre
"A Murder is Announced"-Cancelled
Spring Break Youth Theatre Camp-Cancelled
For more information, visit http://boonecommunitytheatre.org/
Carousel Theatre of Indianola
No Current Cancellations or postponements
For more information visit https://carouseltheatre.org/
Class Act Players-Altoona
"Red Vs the Wolf" Cancelled
MadCAP sessions-Cancelled
"Into the Woods" Auditions-Postponed-No Date announced yet
For more information, visit http://www.captheatre.org/2020/03/cap-theatre-is-closed-until-further-notice/
Comedy Experiment
May Shows-Postponed
For more information, visit https://comedyxperiment.weebly.com/season.html
Des Moines Metro Opera
Opera Iowa Tour-Suspended
"Little Red's Most Unusual Day"-Suspended
"Arias in Concert"-Suspended
Guild events suspended through May 10.
For more information, visit http://desmoinesmetroopera.org/news/virus/
Des Moines Performing
"View From Above-National Geographic Live!"-Postponed to November 10
"Bernadette Peters in Concert"-Postponed to October 10
"MasterChef Junior Live!"-Postponed to November 9
"One Actor, One Writer, One Week"-Cancelled
"Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence"-Cancelled
"Beep"-Cancelled
Applause Series Shows Through April 30-Cancelled
"My Fair Lady"-Postponed
"Bo Ramsey and Chad Elliott"-Postponed
"Everly Brothers [Revisited]"-Postponed
"Shana Tucker-"Postponed
"That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody"-Postponed
"Air Play Symphony"-Postponed
"Ronald K Brown/Evidence"-Postponed
"Riverdance"-Postponed
For more information visit https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/virus-update/
Des Moines Playhouse
"Singin' In The Rain"-Postponed
Spring Class Session-Suspended
Spring Break Workshops-Cancelled
"Frozen Kids"-Cancelled
Friday Funday: "The Boy Who Cried Wolf"-Cancelled
Rehearsals and Volunteer Opportunities-Cancelled
For more information, visit https://www.dmplayhouse.com/notice/
Des Moines Symphony
"Carmina Burana"-Postponed
"April in Paris"-Postponed
For more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/about/news/des-moines-symphony-postpones-concerts-through-may-3/
Des Moines Young Artist Theatre
"The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe"-Postponed
For more information, visit https://www.dmyat.org/virus-updates
Iowa Shakespeare Experience
No current cancellations or postponements
For more information, visit http://www.absolutelywicked.org/index.php
Iowa Stage
"The Cake"-Postponed
"Mahala Island"-Postponed
For more information, visit https://www.iowastage.org/post/message-to-istc-patrons-regarding-the-cake-virus
Kata Klysmic Productions
No current cancellations or postponements
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/kataklysmic/
Newton Community Theatre
Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical-Postponed
Calendar Girls-Postponed
For more information, visit http://www.newtontheatre.com/
Noce
All shows through April 9th Postponed
For more information, visit http://nocedsm.com/
Open Door Rep
No current cancellations or postponements
For more information visit http://www.opendoorrep.com/
Pyramid Theatre Company
"IAF Edna Griffin: Everybody is Served" Postponed
"Theresa Zilk's: Stories to Tell My Daughter" Postponed
"LadyLIke Power Brunch" postponed to July 11
Auditions postponed to a later date to be announced
For more information visit http://pyramidtheatre.org/
Tallgrass Theatre Company
"Wonder of the World"-Cancelled
For more information, visit http://www.tallgrasstheatre.org/
Theatre Midwest
"Stripped"-Postponed
For more information, visit https://www.theatremidwest.org/
Urbandale Community Theatre
No current cancellations or postponements
For more information, visit https://urbandaletheatre.com/