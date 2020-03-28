BWW Feature: UP TO DATE POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS at Local Theatres in Des Moines and the Surrounding Communities

With a large amount of postponement and delays, Broadwayworld Des Moines is making a list of each theatre in Des Moines and the surrounding area. We will keep this update with information as it comes in. This article will also be pinned to the top of our Facebook page through the virus shutdowns until theatres can open again. If we need to update information for your theatre, please reach out to me at dfelton@bwayworld.com.

ACTORS-Ames Community Theatre

"Crimes of the Heart" Cancelled

"Spamalot" auditions postponed to April 12-13. 2020

For more information, visit https://www.actorsinc.org/

Ankeny Community Theatre

"A Piece of My Heart" postponed to June 5-14, 2020

"The Wizard of Oz" postponed to August 7-16. 2020

"Marjorie Prime" postponed to a future season

For more information, visit https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Ballet Des Moines

"Wizard of Oz"-Postponed

For more information, visit http://www.balletdesmoines.org/covid-faq

Boone Community Theatre

"A Murder is Announced"-Cancelled

Spring Break Youth Theatre Camp-Cancelled

For more information, visit http://boonecommunitytheatre.org/

­Carousel Theatre of Indianola

No Current Cancellations or postponements For more information visit https://carouseltheatre.org/

Class Act Players-Altoona

"Red Vs the Wolf" Cancelled

MadCAP sessions-Cancelled

"Into the Woods" Auditions-Postponed-No Date announced yet

For more information, visit http://www.captheatre.org/2020/03/cap-theatre-is-closed-until-further-notice/

Comedy Experiment

May Shows-Postponed

For more information, visit https://comedyxperiment.weebly.com/season.html

Des Moines Metro Opera

Opera Iowa Tour-Suspended

"Little Red's Most Unusual Day"-Suspended

"Arias in Concert"-Suspended

Guild events suspended through May 10.

For more information, visit http://desmoinesmetroopera.org/news/virus/

Des Moines Performing

"View From Above-National Geographic Live!"-Postponed to November 10

"Bernadette Peters in Concert"-Postponed to October 10

"MasterChef Junior Live!"-Postponed to November 9

"One Actor, One Writer, One Week"-Cancelled

"Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence"-Cancelled

"Beep"-Cancelled

Applause Series Shows Through April 30-Cancelled

"My Fair Lady"-Postponed

"Bo Ramsey and Chad Elliott"-Postponed

"Everly Brothers [Revisited]"-Postponed

"Shana Tucker-"Postponed

"That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody"-Postponed

"Air Play Symphony"-Postponed

"Ronald K Brown/Evidence"-Postponed

"Riverdance"-Postponed

For more information visit https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/virus-update/

Des Moines Playhouse

"Singin' In The Rain"-Postponed

Spring Class Session-Suspended

Spring Break Workshops-Cancelled

"Frozen Kids"-Cancelled

Friday Funday: "The Boy Who Cried Wolf"-Cancelled

Rehearsals and Volunteer Opportunities-Cancelled

For more information, visit https://www.dmplayhouse.com/notice/

­­­­­­­­­­Des Moines Symphony

"Carmina Burana"-Postponed

"April in Paris"-Postponed

For more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/about/news/des-moines-symphony-postpones-concerts-through-may-3/

Des Moines Young Artist Theatre

"The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe"-Postponed

For more information, visit https://www.dmyat.org/virus-updates

­­­­­­­­­­Iowa Shakespeare Experience No current cancellations or postponements For more information, visit http://www.absolutelywicked.org/index.php

Iowa Stage

"The Cake"-Postponed

"Mahala Island"-Postponed

For more information, visit https://www.iowastage.org/post/message-to-istc-patrons-regarding-the-cake-virus

Kata Klysmic Productions

No current cancellations or postponements

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/kataklysmic/

Newton Community Theatre

Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical-Postponed

Calendar Girls-Postponed

For more information, visit http://www.newtontheatre.com/

­­­Noce

All shows through April 9th Postponed

For more information, visit http://nocedsm.com/

­­­­­Open Door Rep

No current cancellations or postponements

For more information visit http://www.opendoorrep.com/

­­­­­­­­­­­Pyramid Theatre Company

"IAF Edna Griffin: Everybody is Served" Postponed

"Theresa Zilk's: Stories to Tell My Daughter" Postponed

"LadyLIke Power Brunch" postponed to July 11

Auditions postponed to a later date to be announced

For more information visit http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company

"Wonder of the World"-Cancelled

For more information, visit http://www.tallgrasstheatre.org/

­­­­­­­­­­Theatre Midwest

"Stripped"-Postponed

For more information, visit https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Urbandale Community Theatre

No current cancellations or postponements

For more information, visit https://urbandaletheatre.com/





