University of Northern Colorado's School of Music Will Present Farewell Concert for Maestro Russell Guyver

The University of Northern Colorado's School of Music will present a farewell concert in honor of retiring maestro Dr. Russell Guyver.

Russell Guyver, originally from London, England, is a nationally praised conductor, violist, composer, and educator. Under Dr. Guyver's direction, the UNC Symphony Orchestra has been awarded "Best U.S. College Orchestra" by DownBeat magazine ten times and was twice selected to represent the USA in the International Cycle of University Orchestras in Zaragoza, Spain. As a violist, he has played in many orchestras including the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, English National Opera, Royal Ballet, and the Orquesta Sinfónica de Venezuela. He has appeared as a conductor, soloist, and chamber musician on four continents and is a guest artist at several annual music festivals in the United States and Brazil.

The 'Guyver Farewell' concert will feature the UNC Sinfonia, a chamber orchestra comprising of conductor Russell Guyver, concertmaster Jubal Fulks, assistant concertmaster Edward W. Hardy, and other faculty, graduate students, family, friends and alumni of UNC. The program will include two masterworks by Joseph Haydn, Symphony No. 22 in Eb (Philosopher) & Symphony No. 45 in F# minor (Farewell). This in-person and live stream concert will take place on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 pm, at the UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall (1051 22nd Street Greeley, CO 80639).

For tickets, visit https://tickets.unco.edu/Online/default.asp.