The University Of Northern Colorado To Present SOMETHING ROTTEN The Musical

Welcome to the Renaissance where 16th century Shakespeare will crash headlong into 21st century Broadway! Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that rock star known as "The Bard."

When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. An outrageous, crowd-pleasing farce, Something Rotten! features wacky characters and show-stopping song and dance numbers. Rated PG

After an incredible opening night, the University of Northern Colorado continues its run of Something Rotten at the Langworthy Theatre from March 3 - 5, 2022, at 7:30 PM and March 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM.

Music and lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. Directed by Mary Schuttler with choreography by Christy O'Connell-Black. Musical direction by Trent Hines, featuring musicians Edward W. Hardy, Micah Thole, Jerry Ko, Christopher Vasquez, Natalie Sylva-Brown, Alex Burse, and Brian Jaffe.

For more information about this event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://tickets.unco.edu/Online/default.asp