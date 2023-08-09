The Oriental Theater To Host Crossover Tribute To The Clash and Oingo Boingo

It's an event almost exactly 40 years in the making.

You have to go all the way back to Memorial Weekend of 1983 to find the last time Oingo Boingo and The Clash shared the same stage, and what a night that was. It was Mick Jones' final performance with The Clash, at the fabled US Festival in California that drew — at least by some accounts — more than 650,000 attendees and was produced by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Colorado's own Barry Fey.

Now, 40 years later, The Oriental Theater (4335 W 44th Ave., Denver) is proud to bring two of Colorado's most beloved tribute bands to the stage to relive some of that incredible magic on Sept. 15, 2023, when Reptiles and Samurai welcomes The Nuns of Brixton for this unforgettable crossover event.

The two bands are comprised of musicians with decades of combined experience on the stage, and deliver incredibly powerful, energetic performances as they take on some of the most unique and enduring rock music in the canon of the art form.

Additionally, ASL interpreters from FLOW Performance Interpreting will be on hand — making this special event more accessible for those with hearing loss. There isn't a better way to send the summer of 2023 off into the Rocky Mountain sunset!

$18 in advance • $25 DoS • VIP tables available for $140 • Doors open at 7 pm.

Buy tix online: Click Here.