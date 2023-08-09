The Oriental Theater To Host Crossover Tribute To The Clash and Oingo Boingo

Reptiles and Samurai welcomes The Nuns of Brixton for this unforgettable crossover event. 

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Theatre Aspen To Present Works Starring Judith Ivey, Bryce Pinkham And More For 2023 SOLO Photo 2 Theatre Aspen To Present Works Starring Judith Ivey, Bryce Pinkham And More For 2023 SOLO FLIGHTS FESTIVAL
Tammy Pescatelli Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Month Photo 3 Tammy Pescatelli Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Month
Anthony Rodia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 10 - 12 Photo 4 Anthony Rodia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 10 - 12

It's an event almost exactly 40 years in the making. 

You have to go all the way back to Memorial Weekend of 1983 to find the last time Oingo Boingo and The Clash shared the same stage, and what a night that was. It was Mick Jones' final performance with The Clash, at the fabled US Festival in California that drew — at least by some accounts — more than 650,000 attendees and was produced by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Colorado's own Barry Fey. 

Now, 40 years later, The Oriental Theater (4335 W 44th Ave., Denver) is proud to bring two of Colorado's most beloved tribute bands to the stage to relive some of that incredible magic on Sept. 15, 2023, when Reptiles and Samurai welcomes The Nuns of Brixton for this unforgettable crossover event. 

The two bands are comprised of musicians with decades of combined experience on the stage, and deliver incredibly powerful, energetic performances as they take on some of the most unique and enduring rock music in the canon of the art form.

Additionally, ASL interpreters from FLOW Performance Interpreting will be on hand — making this special event more accessible for those with hearing loss. There isn't a better way to send the summer of 2023 off into the Rocky Mountain sunset!  

$18 in advance • $25 DoS • VIP tables available for $140 • Doors open at 7 pm.
Buy tix online: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series to Present THE DADS - An Unforgettable Night of Hilarious S Photo
Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series to Present THE DADS - An Unforgettable Night of Hilarious Sketch Comedy

Get ready for an uproarious night of laughter as Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series presents 'The Dads' in a sidesplitting sketch comedy show. Don't miss this unforgettable performance at Vintage Theatre on August 30th, 2023. Get your tickets now!

2
Allison Russel Comes to Boulder Theatre in November Photo
Allison Russel Comes to Boulder Theatre in November

4x GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has announced a major U.S. headlining tour.

3
THUNDERBOOGIE Comes To Fox Theatre This October Photo
THUNDERBOOGIE Comes To Fox Theatre This October

Thunderboogie comes to Fox Theatre with People In Between, Cellar Smeller on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

4
Jonathan Van Ness Comes To Paramount Theatre, December 3 Photo
Jonathan Van Ness Comes To Paramount Theatre, December 3

Comedy Works Entertainment presents FUN & SLUTTY WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, December 2nd at 9:00pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pirates of Penzance
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (6/16-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series Presents: The Dads
Vintage Theatre (8/30-8/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The hilarious and heartfelt one-person comedy “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy”
Lakewood Cultural Center (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Phamaly Theatre Company (8/17-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Authentic Experience Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boost Performance Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (7/01-8/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You