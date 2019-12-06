The DCPA Theatre Company Announces Cast and Creative for YOU LOST ME and TWENTY50

The DCPA Theatre Company, the producing regional theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), is proud to announce full casting and creative teams for the world premieres of Bonnie Metzgar's You Lost Me and Tony Meneses' twenty50.

"You Lost Me is a beautiful, poetic, layered story about finding love in unusual places and trying to figure out how to express your full passion when there's not an easily apparent way to do so," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "Bonnie Metzgar is known in the Colorado theatre community as the former Associate Artistic Director at Curious Theatre Company, and I am thrilled that we will have You Lost Me as the first world premiere of the season and to debut it in Colorado."

"When I read Tony Meneses' twenty50 for the first time, I instantly felt that I was reading a play that speaks to the things that are urgently being debated in this country right now," said Coleman. "twenty50 is a perfect example of the deeply moving work that comes out of the Colorado New Play Summit and our commissioning program. Tony is an incredibly special writer and I am honored that the Theatre Company will be the first to produce this powerful story."

WORLD PREMIERE

You Lost Me

By Bonnie Metzgar

Directed by Margot Bordelon

Jan 17 - Feb 23, 2020 (Opens Jan 24) | Ricketson Theatre



In 1828, 17-year-old Ann Harvey saved 160 Irish people from a wreck off of Newfoundland's Shipwreck Coast, making her an instant hero. Almost 200 years later, the Harvey family homestead has become the Shipwreck Inn, where present-day proprietress Ann Harvey attempts to leave her own mark (and get some new customers) with a tourist blog. Her nephew Joe-L, on the other hand, would do anything to leave his hometown and start a new life somewhere else.

Freely flow through time as unexpected guests and echoes of the past leave their indelible mark on the people that hold vigil along their remote and rocky shore. A memory house for all those lost at sea, this Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Festival finalist is a poetic, wistful and bright new drama that reminds us that every moment holds the opportunity to change everything.

Supported in part by the DCPA's Women's Voices Fund and recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

You Lost Me will feature Tara Falk (Sweat, DCPA) as Ann Harvey/White Rock Ann, Marié Botha (BLKS, MCC Theater) as Edna/Shipwreck Ann/Sid the American, Luke LaMontagne (Evocation to Visible Appearance, Actors Theatre of Louisville) as Joe-L, Alexandra Milak (The Christians, Playwrights Horizons)as Mary McCauley/Reika the American, and Gareth Saxe (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Alexander McCauley/Pastor Paul/Man from Lloyd's.

The production, led by director Margot Bordelon (Wives, Playwrights Horizon),will include designs by Reid Thompson (Scenic Designer), Valérie T. Bart (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Designer), Shawn Boyle (Multimedia Designer), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Designer), Kathy G. Maes, Ph.D. (Voice and Dialect), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturg), Harriet Bass and Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting), and stage management by Heidi Echtenkamp (Stage Manager) and Michael G. Morales (Assistant Stage Manager).

WORLD PREMIERE

twenty50

By Tony Meneses

Directed by Henry Godinez

Jan 31 - Mar 1, 2020 (Opens Feb 7) | Space Theatre

It's 2050 and Andres Salazar is running for office. In an America where Latinos are now considered part of the racial majority, he has tough decisions to make. Will identifying himself as a Mexican American help or hinder him on Election Day? Will denying part of his identity be worth the potential political benefits?

As the campaign forces his mother and daughter to face their own questions of culture and identity, a mysterious stranger arrives. Searching for freedom and running from the law, his appearance jeopardizes everything the family holds dear.

On the brink of our upcoming presidential election, this suspenseful thriller grapples with the future consequences of our policies today and the true cost of the American dream.

twenty50 will feature Zeus Mendoza ("Major Crimes" on TNT)as Andres, Frankie J. Alvarez ("Looking" on HBO) as Sebastian, Blanca Camacho (In the Heights, Broadway) as Irene, Matt Ci Orduña (Sweat, San Diego Repertory Theatre) as Monty,Valentina Guerra ("13 Reasons Why" on Netflix) as Jenny, Peter Pasco ("The Affair" on Showtime) as Oscar, and Tania Verafield (LA Times Critic's Choice Beneath the Veil, Lincoln Center/Kennedy Center) as Lydia.

The production, led by director Henry Godinez (Zoot Suit, Goodman Theatre), will include designs by Courtney O'Neill (Scenic Designer), Meghan Anderson Doyle (Costume Designer), Alexander Ridgers (Lighting Designer), Michael Bodeen (Sound Designer), David Woolley (Fight Director), Sarah Rose Leonard(Dramaturg), Joanne DeNaut, CSA and Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting), and stage management by Corin Davidson (Stage Manager) and D. Lynn Reiland (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets for both productions start at $30 and may be purchased at denvercenter.org, 303-893-4100 or in person in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex at 14thand Curtis.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You