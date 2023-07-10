THE TEMPEST Free Performances to be Presented at Red Rocks Community College Outdoor Pavilion

Free, professional Shakespeare in the Park comes to Lakewood, CO through a special partnership with Red Rocks Community College Dept. of Theatre and Dance and North Dakota Shakespeare Festival! Join artists from across the country as they present Shakespeare's classic romance, The Tempest.

Performances will be held at the Red Rocks Community College Outdoor Pavilion, located on the grounds of their Lakewood Campus. Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Fun for all ages! Reservations are encouraged (though walk-ins are welcome!) https://www.northdakotashakespeare.com/reservations. Bring your own blankets and chairs!

Acting Company Members include Nick Albrecht (Prospero), Abby Anderson (Miranda/Antonia), Tyler Hebert (Stephano), Sydney Kamel (Ariel), Julie Knief (Swing), Josh Paine (Ferdinand/Sebastian), Kevin Snyder (Alonso), Mark Swift (Trinculo) and Ammon Underhill (Caliban). The Production Team is comprised of David Ian Lee (Director), Ren Patton (Stage Manager/Asst. Director), Cheryl Brodzinsky (Scenic Designer/Props Master), Kris Ferraro (Costume Designer), Susi Segura (Costume Apprentice), El Armstrong (Sound Designer), Gail Gober (Technical Director), Steph Anderson (Asst. to the Technical Director) and Veronica Folkedahl (Artistic Associate). The event is co-produced by RRCC Dept of Theatre and Dance, chaired by Kelly Jo Eldredge and North Dakota Shakespeare Festival, led by Stephanie Faatz Murry.