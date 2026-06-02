THE MUSIC OF STAN KENTON & ART PEPPER to Be Performed by CJRO Big Band at Dazzle Denver

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The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra 17-piece Big Band brings the music of Stan Kenton and Art Pepper to Dazzle on Sunday, June 28, at 6:00 p.m. for an evening of bold arrangements, driving ensemble work, and West Coast jazz influence. Dazzle Denver is located at 1080 14th St, Denver, CO 80202.

Stan Kenton reshaped the sound of American big-band music with his forward-leaning approach, fusing jazz and classical influences with a bold orchestral palette. Known for his powerhouse ensembles and his commitment to musical innovation, Kenton championed complex harmonies, adventurous arrangements, and a sweeping, cinematic style that pushed jazz into new territory. His legacy endures not only in his recordings but in the generations of musicians he mentored and inspired through his influential clinics and educational programs.

Art Pepper remains one of the most emotionally direct and unmistakable voices in West Coast jazz, celebrated for his luminous alto saxophone tone and deeply expressive phrasing. Rising to prominence with the Stan Kenton Orchestra before forging a powerful solo career. His recordings continue to resonate with audiences and stand as essential landmarks in modern jazz.

The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz.

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