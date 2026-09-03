Spotlight: Topdog/Underdog at Curious Theatre Company

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

American Theatre ranked Topdog/Underdog #3 among the most influential shows of the past 25 years—and now Denver gets to experience Suzan-Lori Parks' modern American classic at Curious Theatre Company. Buy Your Tickets Now!

Twenty years after its original Broadway debut, Topdog/Underdog returned to Broadway for a celebrated 2022–23 revival starring Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The production earned three Tony nominations and took home Best Revival of a Play. Now, in 2025, the play's influence and power remain undeniable.

At Curious Theatre Company in Denver, director Steven Sapp brings this essential work to life with Cajardo Lindsey and Rakeem Lawrence as brothers Lincoln and Booth. The two share a tiny apartment, a complicated history, and a lifetime of rivalry. What begins with jokes, schemes, and a game of three-card monte slowly reveals something far more explosive—a story that is darkly funny, razor-sharp, unpredictable, and still as sharp as ever, more than two decades after Parks won the Pulitzer Prize for the play.

Topdog/Underdog runs August 29 – September 20 (with previews August 27 & 28) at Curious Theatre Company, located at 119 Park Ave West in Denver, Colorado 80205. Don't miss the chance to see why this became one of the defining works of 21st-century American theatre.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Colorado News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...