Sarah Sherman to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Sqaure in August

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Sarah Sherman will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Friday August 28, Saturday May 9. Sarah Squirm ...I mean Sarah Sherman, has been a Saturday Night Live cast member for the last five seasons! Known for her Weekend Update characters and for throwing Colin Jost under the bus, Sarah has quickly become a fan favorite.

With her mullet and clown attire, Sarah's shows are less standup and more of a psychedelic frenzy, pushing the limits of how much her audiences can take.

Sarah has toured all over the country to sold out venues and has opened for Adam Sandler and ERIC ANDRE. She co-starred with Adam in the Netflix film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

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