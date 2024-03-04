SOME LIKE IT HOT And More Announced for Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret announces the 2024/25 subscription season and added attractions titles brimming with Tony Award-winning hits. Joining the previously announced national tour launch of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, on the subscription package at the Buell Theatre is the legendary musical, Funny Girl; the cinematic classic, Back to the Future: The Musical; the global phenomenon, Life of Pi; the all-new tour direct from Broadway, THE WIZ; the hilarious new musical, & Juliet; the Grammy Award-winning, Some Like it Hot; and the locally produced production of Gutenberg! The Musical! at the Garner Galleria Theatre. Added attractions include the beloved returns of Hamilton, THE BOOK OF MORMON, MAMMA MIA!, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more. Full season subscriptions are available now for as low as eight payments of $67 at denvercenter.org/broadway.

"We're thrilled to unveil a lineup of eagerly awaited shows coming to Denver for the 2024/25 season," says John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway and Cabaret.

Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

ABOUT THE SUBSCRIPTION SHOWS

Sep 22-Oct 5, 2024

Buell Theatre

NATIONAL TOUR LAUNCH

WINNER-BEST MUSICAL

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek The Musical), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone. Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Nov 2, 2024-May 4, 2025

Garner Galleria Theatre

By Scott Brown and Anthony King. In this two-person musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition for their new, ill-advised project – a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud and Doug sing all the songs and play all the parts in their crass historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract.

Dec 10-22, 2024

Buell Theatre

Funny Girl is “the hilarious, brilliant and stunningly gorgeous production that has made the almost 60-year wait for its return worth every second.” - Click on Detroit

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang. The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened — she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Jan 22-Feb 9, 2025

Buell Theatre

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Denver in 2025.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.” When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself...back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.

Mar 18-30, 2025

Buell Theatre

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation Life of Pi is “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal). Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, Life of Pi is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (“The Today Show”). After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, Life of Pi creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

Apr 8-26, 2025

Buell Theatre

Everybody look around! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to Denver.

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Emmy Award-winning music director and Grammy Award-winning writer, Adam Blackstone (Dance Music Arranger), conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

Jun 4-15, 2025

Buell Theatre

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling!” — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Jul 8-20, 2025

Buell Theatre

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like it Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, Some Like it Hot won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

ABOUT THE ADDED ATTRACTIONS

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody

Jul17-Aug 11, 2024

Garner Galleria Theatre

Is this real life? Is this just fantasy? This comedic landslide promises to be an escape from reality! Comedian Rhapsody is a ground-breaking showcase of classic sketches and songs from the company's deep comedy archive, fresh new favorites, as well as the signature hilarious improv that The Second City is famous for. Brought to life by the dynamic Second City, this show is a celebration of the comedic genius that has graced our stages for more than six decades.

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End

Sep 4-22, 2024

Garner Galleria Theatre

The Suburban Outlaw production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, is a quick-witted, uplifting story recounting the life of America columnist and humorist, Erma Bombeck. The heart-warming, humorous biographical play is written by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel, directed by Mark Cuddy and stars film, television, and stage actress, and producer Pam Sherman as the nationally syndicated columnist, Erma Bombeck. One of America's most beloved humorists, Erma Bombeck was widely known as, “the woman who made women laugh.” Equal parts wife, mother, daughter, and “domestic demigoddess,” she gave voice to the everyday joys and struggles faced by women of all ages. The play draws its title from Bombeck's popular “At Wit's End” nationally syndicated column, which was published in 900 newspapers nationwide. The story recounts the voice of a generation of unheard homemakers who elevated their joys and struggles to a platform where they could be seen and heard. A story about an equal rights activist known for telling tough truths and finding humor in them, Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End celebrates a remarkable woman who reminded us all how to embrace whatever life throws at us.

Oct 16-Nov 24, 2024

Buell Theatre

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Nov 29-Dec 1, 2024

Buell Theatre

The beloved TV classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. See all your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don’t miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Dec 6-8, 2024

Buell Theatre

The ultimate holiday tradition. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 35 years. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

Feb 25-Mar 2, 2025

Buell Theatre

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (THE BOOK OF MORMON). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

May 2-4, 2025

Buell Theatre

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents. On the heels of “Wednesday,” the third most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents The Addams Family, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

May 6-18, 2025

Buell Theatre

The nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Jun 25-29, 2025

Buell Theatre

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Aug 5-10, 2025

Buell Theatre

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory. A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is one of the largest non-profit theatre organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. In its 2022/23 season, the DCPA offered 864,552 engagements, generating a $205.6 million economic impact.