Ralph Barbosa Comes To Pikes Peak Center This September

By: Aug. 06, 2024
RALPH BARBOSA: THE SUPER COOL ASS TOUR is coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7:00pm. This show is for ages 18+.

ABOUT RALPH BARBOSA:

One of the shyest attention hogs to ever do comedy, Ralph Barbosa's disarming and laid-back style has made him a stand-out on stage, on TV and online.

On October 31, Ralph premiered his first Netflix stand-up special, Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga, worldwide.  The hour-long special was shot in August 2023 at The Kessler Theater in Ralph's home town of Dallas, TX.

Ralph is planning a theater tour for 2024 after a breakout year in 2023 that saw him selling out venues across North America, making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and his Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring: Ralph Barbosa set topped 3.7 million views on YouTube.

In November 2022, Ralph starred in the HBO Max comedy special, Entre Nos: The Winners 3, and earlier that year his Don't Tell Comedy performance was released on YouTube and now has over 4.8 million views.

Tickets are $35.50 - $45.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10:00am at PikesPeakCenter.com.




