Ralph Barbosa Comes To Pikes Peak Center This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RALPH BARBOSA: THE SUPER COOL ASS TOUR is coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7:00pm. This show is for ages 18+.

ABOUT RALPH BARBOSA:

One of the shyest attention hogs to ever do comedy, Ralph Barbosa's disarming and laid-back style has made him a stand-out on stage, on TV and online.

On October 31, Ralph premiered his first Netflix stand-up special, Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga, worldwide. The hour-long special was shot in August 2023 at The Kessler Theater in Ralph's home town of Dallas, TX.

Ralph is planning a theater tour for 2024 after a breakout year in 2023 that saw him selling out venues across North America, making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and his Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring: Ralph Barbosa set topped 3.7 million views on YouTube.

In November 2022, Ralph starred in the HBO Max comedy special, Entre Nos: The Winners 3, and earlier that year his Don't Tell Comedy performance was released on YouTube and now has over 4.8 million views.

Tickets are $35.50 - $45.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10:00am at PikesPeakCenter.com.

Comments