Kurt Braunohler to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square With Live BANANAS Podcast
Braunohler and co-host Scotty Landes will record live BANANAS episodes at the Denver venue.
Comedian, actor, and podcaster Kurt Braunohler will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square from July 9–11, with multiple stand-up performances and a live recording of his hit podcast, Bananas.
Known for his offbeat storytelling and surreal comedy, Braunohler has appeared in the Oscar-nominated film The Big Sick, Long Shot, and the horror hit Barbarian, as well as television series including The Good Place, Bob's Burgers, Black Monday, Lady Dynamite, and American Housewife. His latest stand-up special, Perfectly Stupid, was praised by The New York Times for its inventive perspective, while his long-running variety show Hot Tub, co-hosted with Kristen Schaal, has entertained audiences for more than 17 years.
As part of the engagement, Braunohler and co-host Scotty Landes will present a live recording of their comedy podcast Bananas at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. The interactive event promises strange news, audience participation, and the irreverent humor that has made the podcast a fan favorite.
Performance schedule is as follows: Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m. (Bananas Live Podcast); and Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $32, and advance tickets are available.
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