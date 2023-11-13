Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 16 - 18

Natasha Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer and stand-up comedian.
Comedy Works has announced that Natasha Leggero will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
She starred in the CBS sitcom Broke and released The Honeymoon Stand Up Special on Netflix, which she shot along with her husband and fellow comedian Moshe Kasher. In the TV space, Natasha created, executive produced and starred in the Comedy Central hit show Another Period as well as Showtime's Dice opposite Andrew Dice Clay. She was a popular character in the Emmy nominated series Burning Love, had a recurring guest arc on ABC's Suburgatory, and has appeared on Modern Family, Key and Peele, Comedy Bang Bang and Fox's Mulaney. She has also voiced main characters for Ugly Americans and Brickleberry.
On the film side, Natasha can be seen in comedy smashes such as Neighbors and Let's Be Cops. She is also the co-host of the popular comedy podcast The Endless Honeymoon Podcast in which she and her husband Moshe give out relationship advice with a hilarious spin.
Her first book The World Deserves My Children, a laugh-out-loud collection of insightful and razor-sharp essays on motherhood in our post-apocalyptic world, was published November 2022.
Thursday, November 16 / 7:30 PM / $30.00
Friday, November 17 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00
Saturday, November 18 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00
Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here
