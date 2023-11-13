Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 16 - 18

Natasha Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer and stand-up comedian.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
New Date Set for Rachel Maddow at Boulder Theater Photo 4 New Date Set for Rachel Maddow at Boulder Theater

Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 16 - 18

Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 16 - 18

Comedy Works has announced that Natasha Leggero will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Natasha Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer and stand-up comedian.

She starred in the CBS sitcom Broke and released The Honeymoon Stand Up Special on Netflix, which she shot along with her husband and fellow comedian Moshe Kasher. In the TV space, Natasha created, executive produced and starred in the Comedy Central hit show Another Period as well as Showtime's Dice opposite Andrew Dice Clay. She was a popular character in the Emmy nominated series Burning Love, had a recurring guest arc on ABC's Suburgatory, and has appeared on Modern Family, Key and Peele, Comedy Bang Bang and Fox's Mulaney. She has also voiced main characters for Ugly Americans and Brickleberry.

On the film side, Natasha can be seen in comedy smashes such as Neighbors and Let's Be Cops. She is also the co-host of the popular comedy podcast The Endless Honeymoon Podcast in which she and her husband Moshe give out relationship advice with a hilarious spin.

Her first book The World Deserves My Children, a laugh-out-loud collection of insightful and razor-sharp essays on motherhood in our post-apocalyptic world, was published November 2022.

Thursday, November 16 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday, November 17 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, November 18 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS With Robert Johnson In Auro Photo
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS With Robert Johnson In Aurora

The CJRO has a jazzy take on the holiday season when vocalist Robert Johnson and small jazz ensemble perform A Soulful Christmas on Sunday, November 26 at 3 p.m. at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax, Aurora, CO 80010. 

2
DECEPTIONS: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading With Jeff Jenson Comes to Lakewood Photo
DECEPTIONS: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading With Jeff Jenson Comes to Lakewood

'Deceptions' features mind-boggling sleight-of-hand, daring feats, and classic magical acts that will leave audiences of all ages in awe. It's a night where every moment promises to be as engaging as it is enchanting – a perfect blend of magic and wonder.

3
The CJRO Big Band Performs Holiday Hits From Stage and Screen Next Month Photo
The CJRO Big Band Performs Holiday Hits From Stage and Screen Next Month

The CJRO Big Band kicks off the holiday season with Holiday Hits from Stage and Screen on Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, CO 80138.

4
Edward W. Hardy to Perform in DYAOs HARMONIES OF HISTORY This Sunday Photo
Edward W. Hardy to Perform in DYAO's HARMONIES OF HISTORY This Sunday

Join composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy and the Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO) for an extraordinary concert titled 'Harmonies of History.' Experience a captivating blend of classical and contemporary pieces by Isaac Albéniz, Florence Price, Ludwig van Beethoven, and more. Don't miss this harmonious journey through centuries of music. Tickets and information available at dyao.org.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Boost Performance Show in Denver Boost Performance Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
Spring Awakening in Denver Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
Human Show in Denver Human Show
Lyric Theatre (8/11-8/22)
Swing into the Holidays in Lakewood - Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin’ in Denver Swing into the Holidays in Lakewood - Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin’
Lakewood Cultural Center (11/30-11/30)
Vintage Theatre Productions presents Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Cadillac Crew"
Vintage Theatre (10/20-11/26)
Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
Home for the Holidays at Rocky Mountain Rep in Denver Home for the Holidays at Rocky Mountain Rep
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/16-12/17)
Stories on Stage presents Stories on Stage presents "Making Merry"
Nomad Playhouse (12/16-12/17)
Elf Jr in Denver Elf Jr
Find Your Light (12/08-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You