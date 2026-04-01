Michael Longfellow Will Come to Comedy Works Larimer Square

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Michael Longfellow is a comedian and stepson from Phoenix who completed three seasons as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Prior to SNL, Michael was just one of eight comedians chosen for the inaugural “Netflix Introducing…” next stars of comedy showcase at the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

He was also selected as one of TBS's “Comics To Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival, and went on to make his late night debut on CONAN. He was a favorite on NBC's comedy talent series Bring The Funny. Michael also regularly tours festivals and clubs around the country.

Comedy Works has announced that Michael Longfellow will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square April 2 - 4. Advance tickets available.