DIRT Theatre To Be Evicted By Landlord Due To Unpaid Rent

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The Denver Immersive Theatre Company has been issued an eviction notice from their landlord claiming that the theater has two months - May and June - of unpaid rent owed, amounting to $51,000. The landlord, Fred Glick stated that they also have not yet paid their July rent.

“Because DIRT has failed to pay two months’ rent and amounts owed to the contractor they hired for work which has been performed, we’ve had to move forward with the eviction process,” Glick stated, reported Business Den. “We’re disappointed things have turned out like this but feel like we have done everything we could to help make this (theater) happen."

The theatre company made no comment in regards to the evication at this time.

In addition, Beaver Construction Consulting alleges that the theater owes the firm $269,000 for unpaid work. Business Den reports that in the lawsuit, Beaver alleges it was contracted to perform $654,000 worth of work in April 2025. Three months later, DIRT was awarded a $400,000 loan from the Denver Downtown Development Authority. Following months of negotiations with the city, the business ultimately received the funds in February of this year.

Regarding the lawsuit with the construction firm the theatre stated they have “...endured some unforeseen challenges that have caused significant operational delays and financial impacts towards completing construction on our building as originally envisioned...that being said, we are actively moving forward with construction on our venue and look forward to producing ‘Midnight’s Dream’ when the building is ready for it."

The Denver Immersive Theatre Company (DIRT) is owned by Steve Wargo and Blair Russell.

DIRT’s debut production is expected to unfold across 11 rooms, with scenes taking place simultaneously and a total of 18 hours of live performance packed into each show. 'Midnights Dream' is set in the world of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and faerie folklore, Midnight’s Dream invites you to become a masked witness to the supernatural chaos that erupts when faerie royalty Oberon and Titania clash.

Per the theatre's website, no performance dates are listed.

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