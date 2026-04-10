Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra to Present AMERICAN SPIRIT in May

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The Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra and The Spirituals Project presents “American Spirit” on Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets are $22 - $32 / $10 Child 12 and under.

This program showcases a journey through American musical expression. The Spirituals Project choir performs Kim Harris and M. Roger Holland's Welcome Table, a spirituals mass offering a contemporary and soulful reflection along with Leonard Bernstein's Slava! and Gershwin in Concert by George Gershwin and Chuck Sayre. Rounding out the program is Aaron Copland's The Tender Land Suite, and the deep devotion of Florence Price's Adoration.

The Spirituals Project at the University of Denver, under the direction of M. Roger Holland, is a nationally recognized choral and educational initiative dedicated to preserving, performing, and teaching the sacred music tradition known as African American spirituals. Founded on the belief that these songs carry profound historical, cultural, and spiritual significance, the project brings together singers, scholars, and community members to honor the legacy of enslaved Africans whose resilience and creativity shaped this art form.

Jacinda M. Bouton has been the Principal Conductor and Music Director of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra since its premier in 2000. She is also the Music Director of the Denver Concert Band, has served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band, and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Jacinda feels fortunate to have conducted these ensembles in over thirty guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.

The mission of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra is to be a first-class community orchestra enabling musicians to perform orchestral music in the city of Lone Tree and South Metro Denver at a high standard, thus enriching the lives of community members through music.