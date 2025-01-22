Kevin Shea to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Downtown at Larimer Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kevin Shea will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Downtown at Larimer Square on Thursday January 23 / 7:30 PM / $14.00 / Landmark; and Wednesday February 12 / 7:30 PM / $12.00 / Larimer.

First off, let’s start by acknowledging that Kevin Shea is pretty damn interesting. If he wasn't, he'd be an accountant or anything else besides a comedian and he wouldn't have to be to writing this self-indulgent bio written in 3rd person. So here we go.



Born in South Korea then bought, (yes bought, not brought) into the US. He graduated College, moved to San Francisco, was hired for a job at Alta Vista, got laid off and started standup.



Kevin has performed on Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast, Kevin Hart's LOL, ABC's Dr. Ken, The Arsenio Hall Show, HBO's Down and Dirty with Jim Norton, Tosh.0, Jimmy Kimmel, Comedy Central's Premium Blend and Asia Street Comedy. He has competed on the Montreal Comedy Festival as well as the HBO Las Vegas Comedy Festival.





