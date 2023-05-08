Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill Concerts

On April 29, 2023, Capitol Hill Concerts had their season finale, a solo violin, multi-genre, sold-out concert by acclaimed composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy. Throughout the evening, Hardy shared stories from his upbringing in Harlem to his journey in Colorado. The program included works by Chopin, J.S. Bach, original works by Hardy, Ysaye, Duke Ellington, Alicia Keys, Etta James, The Jackson 5, Chris Stapleton, Queen, and concluded with an encore performance of Fiddle on the Roof - Cadenza & Fantasy. The evening featured performances by soprano Courtney Caston and pianist Jordan Ortman in Hardy's BORN FREE song cycle. With all of the memorizing musical selections and the interactive audience, it is no surprise Hardy raised a considerable amount of money for his chosen nonprofit.

"Your concert set a new record at Capitol Hill Concerts for the most donations raised for a nonprofit in the history of our concert series!" - Capitol Hill Concerts/ First Unitarian Society of Denver.

Hardy chose to give a portion of the proceeds from his concert to benefit the El Sistema Colorado music program. Their mission is to harness the joy of music and ignite the potential in our future leaders through an immersive free-youth music education program that transcends socioeconomic barriers. This concert came nine days after the El Sistema Colorado Annual Amateur Night Gala which Hardy performed his solo violin piece, Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music.

Visit www.capitolhillconcerts.com for information about next year's concert series, and visit www.elsistemacolorado.org to learn more about their youth music education program.