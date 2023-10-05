EXTREMELY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Comes to Stories on Stage Next Month

Stories on Stage presents “Extremely Artificial Intelligence” on Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

This show marks the theatre's annual collaboration with Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz from Buntport Theater Company.

We take an irreverent look at what happens when our machines get a little too big for their britches. Never has an existential threat to humanity been quite so funny. And please join the Buntport cast at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

As a vibrant ensemble, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, without specific directors or designers, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming.

Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Stories on Stage has announced Stories on Stage Book Club. The club members will receive a story the show and participants will meet, via Zoom, Thursday, November 2 before the show to discuss the story!