Disability-Affirmative Phamaly Theatre Company Produces Parody Video of 'Seize the Day'

Phamaly Theatre Company has released a parody video of the song "Seize the Day" from Disney's Newsies to lift spirits during the COVID-19 stay-at-home period.

The video features over twenty of Phamaly's theatre artists, representing disabilities including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, spinal cord injury, transverse myelitis, Down syndrome, sensory processing disorder, autism, seizure disorder, cerebral palsy, caudal regression syndrome, and deaf/hard of hearing individuals.

The parody includes instructional messages reinforcing the CDC COVID-19 health guidelines, including washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, using a tissue to wipe your nose, not touching your face, and staying home.

Watch Phamaly's parody video for COVID-19 below!

Phamaly is scheduled to produce a world premiere original version of Alice in Wonderland in July and August. Alice is written by playwright David Jacobi and features an original music soundtrack by Denver favorite, Wheelchair Sports Camp, known for their experimental and radical style that incorporates hip hop, jazz, electronic beats, and rap. Alice in Wonderland is scheduled to run at the Space Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, July 22nd through August 9th, 2020, with Opening Night on July 24th.





