Denver Center Theatre Company to Present World Premieres From Sandy Rustin & Jake Brasch

Denver Center Theatre Company will present two world premiere productions for the 2024/25 Theatre Company season.

The Reservoir by Denver local Jake Brasch (our tempest, How to Draw a Triangle) will receive a world premiere co-production launching in January 2025. The world premiere will open in Denver, continue at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre—a finalist in the 2024 Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition— and end at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Alongside The Reservoir in winter 2025 will be another audience-favorite from the 2023 CNPS, The Suffragette’s Murder by Sandy Rustin (Clue, Broadway’s The Cottage). The Suffragette’s Murder is a dramatic comedy that pairs the history of the women’s rights movement with the hilarious hijinks of a murder mystery who-done-it.

"It is a joy to be part of the Colorado New Play Summit and witness new works in their early stages of development," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “I am thrilled that next season the Theatre Company will include rising playwright Jake Brasch with his powerful production The Reservoir, and playwright Sandy Rustin who wrote the adaptation of Clue—one of the most produced plays in 2022—premiering her hilarious play The Suffragette’s Murder in Denver.”

The full Denver Center Theatre Company season will be announced in early April when subscriptions go on sale. Single tickets will be available at a later date. Visit denvercenter.org for more information.



WORLD PREMIERE

In Partnership with Alliance Theatre and Geffen Playhouse

The Reservoir

By Jake Brasch

Directed by Shelley Butler

Jan 17 – Mar 9, 2025

The Singleton Theatre



Josh's life is a mess. He’s come home to Denver from NYU to get his life together but can’t manage to stay sober. Struggling with fogginess, memory loss, shame, and regret, he finds unlikely allies in his four loveable grandparents.



Desperate for comradery, Josh resolves to bring his grandparents along with him on the road to recovery. He pressures them into playing memory games. He drags them to Jazzercise class. He forces them to eat spinach by the handful. Eventually, he slams up against the limits of his quest. When he can no longer help his grandparents, they begin to help him.



The Reservoir, by Denver native Jake Brasch, left audiences buzzing at the 2023 Colorado New Play Summit. Join us for the World Premiere production of this hilarious and heartbreaking story at the DCPA next season!



WORLD PREMIERE

The Suffragette’s Murder

By Sandy Rustin

Directed by Margot Bordelon

Feb 7 – Mar 9, 2025

The Kilstrom Theatre



On the morning of July 5, 1857, an eclectic group of tenants bustle about their Manhattan boarding house, arranging the final details of a clever scheme they hope to pull off in the name of the budding women’s suffrage movement. As they prepare to host an important secret gathering, they receive an unexpected visit from a constable. One of the tenants has been murdered.



The odd bunch must then band together in an elaborate ruse to throw the constable off their scent. His investigation, however, reveals much more than murder motives and rabble-rousing. It becomes an examination of early American suffrage movements, the struggle to define “a woman’s place,” and the political systems that have historically sought to snuff out feminist voices.



The Suffragette’s Murder, a farcical who-done-it by Sandy Rustin (Clue, Broadway’s The Cottage) and a runaway audience favorite at the 2022 Colorado New Play Summit, makes its highly anticipated world premiere at the Denver Center this winter!



Photo credit: Adams Visual Communications