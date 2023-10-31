Denver Actors Fund Unveils New Leadership Structure With The Appointment Of Prominent Colorado Theater Artists

In an exciting development for the Denver Actors Fund (DAF), the non-profit organization has embraced a new co-leadership model with the appointment of prominent Colorado theater artists Kenny Moten and Ronni Stark as Co-Presidents of the Board of Directors. Today, John Moore, co-founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit organization, proudly announced this shift marking a significant milestone in the Denver Actors Fund's mission to support Colorado theater artists.

The all-volunteer DAF has helped nearly 600 Colorado theater artists on stage and off to pay down their medical bills by more than $1.3 million since 2013. It also provides affordable mental-health care, emergency dental care and neighborly assistance to qualified applicants through an army of about 60 volunteers. The newly created PAWS Fund separately helps artists pay down pet medical expenses.

“Kenny and Ronni are not only two of the most accomplished and respected people in our Colorado theater community right now, they both have deep histories with the Denver Actors Fund, and they enjoy a healthy personal and professional camaraderie that goes back more than 20 years,” Moore said. “More important, these are two wildly successful artists who also know how to run successful businesses – and that's incredibly rare. They get things done.”

Moten is the creator and owner of Narrative Creative Consulting, which presents entertainment events and helps clients ranging from National Jewish Hospital to Snooze Eatery shape their narratives, customer service, employee training and brand strategies. Stark is the owner of a Denver event, entertainment and production company called Dance Trax. The two also have shared experience from working together on theatrical productions and corporate events for the former Starkey Theatrix. They also have decades-long histories as performers, choreographers, directors and producers.

“I love collaborating with Ronni,” Moten said, “I think the organization is at the point where we have to figure out what our growth is going to look like, and also really get down to the mission that started it all – and to think about how we can help the community more. And I'm of the opinion that two heads are better than one.”

Moten has been an at-large board member since 2018. Even before that, he supervised a collection effort at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse that resulted in the largest donation to the DAF in its history to that point – $17,000. Stark, who served the DAF as the nonprofit's event liaison in the early days, is a new DAF Board member.

“There's nothing I would not do for The Denver Actors Fund, and to be in the same conversation alongside Kenny Moten is very exciting for me,” Stark said. “I think that the Denver Actors Fund is in a very exciting place where we can continue to support that grassroots effort that John has worked so hard on for so many years – but I think there's enormous potential as well.”

Additionally, the Denver Actors Fund is announcing today the appointment of Scott Rathbun as Board Treasurer. Rathbun, a graduate of Columbine High School with an MBA from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, is a longtime local actor and President of Apartment Appraisers & Consultants Inc., a niche commercial real-estate appraisal and consulting firm. He recently starred in the True West Award-winning “In the Trenches” at the Town Hall Arts Center. He and wife Angela are the parents of two sons.

About The Denver Actors Fund

Since 2013, The Denver Actors Fund (DAF) has been a source of immediate financial and neighborly assistance for members of the Colorado theater community in medical need. In its first seven years, The Denver Actors Fund distributed more than $1 million to help hundreds of artists pay medical bills or buy supplies and equipment. In addition, more than 60 volunteers have given practical assistance, ranging from providing transportation to delivering hot meals to artists in recovery. For more information or to donate, please visit www.denveractorsfund.org.