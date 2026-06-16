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Dave Smith to Perform at Comedy Works Denver Across Two Locations

The PART OF THE PROBLEM host and LEGION OF SKANKS podcaster brings his stand-up to Colorado.

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Dave Smith to Perform at Comedy Works Denver Across Two Locations

Comedy Works has announced that Dave Smith will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Downtown at Larimer Square. The performance at Landmark will take place on Thursday June 18 at 7:30 PM. He will then appear at Larimer on Friday June 19 at 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM, as well as Saturday June 20 at 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM.

Dave Smith is a comedian, political commentator, radio and tv personality. Dave is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, Tim Pool, Kennedy, and The Greg Gutfeld Show. 

In 2017 Dave's debut comedy special Libertas was released and spent over three weeks at #1 on the ITunes comedy chart. Dave is the host of Part of the Problem a libertarian podcast about current events and the evils of government and the corporate media as well as his comedy podcast Legion of Skanks.







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