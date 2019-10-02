DCPA Theatre Company Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For TWELFTH NIGHT

The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), is proud to announce the full casting and creative team for Twelfth Night.

"This will be my first opportunity to direct Shakespeare for the DCPA Theatre Company and work in The Space Theatre," says Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "When I'm working on Shakespeare, what I love most is to figure out how to illuminate it from within, and Twelfth Nightis a fun, compelling comedy about love and identity that continues to resonate with audiences today.

"I'm extremely excited for audiences to experience the music, costumes, and the cast in this production. I've invited multi-instrumentalist and composer Tom Hagerman from the internationally-known Denver band DeVotchKa to compose the music. Audiences who have seen the collaboration with DeVotchKa previously in Sweeney Todd can expect to hear something just as unique, and a beautiful blending of the music with the story of Twelfth Night. This production will also include costume designs by Kevin Copenhaver, and audiences can expect the costumes to be Renaissance with a Mediterranean twist."

Twelfth Night will feature Corey Allen (Macbeth, Shakespeare Theatre Company) as Orsino, Seth Dhonau (First Date, DCPA Cabaret) as Valentine/Second Officer, Mehry Eslaminia (The Taming of the Shrew, Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as Viola, Cameron Folmer (Cyrano De Bergerac, The Guthrie) as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Runner Francisco (The Diary of Anne Frank, Arvada Center) as Curio/First Officer, Erick González (Native Gardens, Syracuse Stage) as Antonio, Sam Gregory (Sweat, DCPA Theatre Company) as Malvolio, Larry Hecht (A Midsummer Night's Dream, DCPA Theatre Company) as Sir Toby Belch, Rodney Lizcano (American Mariachi, DCPA Theatre Company) as Priest, Krystel Lucas (Hamlet, Shakespeare Theatre) as Olivia, Larry Paulsen (39 Steps, DCPA Theatre Company) as Feste/The Fool), Alex Purcell (Romeo & Juliet, Smith Street Stage) as Sebastian, Kim Staunton (Ruined, DCPA Theatre Company) as Maria, and Kirk Taylor (What Men Don't Tell, Beacon Theatre) as Fabian/Captain.

The production of Twelfth Night is led by Artistic Director Chris Coleman. Twelfth Night will include original music composed by Tom Hagerman of DeVotchKa, scenic design by Rob Morgan (Two Degrees, DCPA Theatre Company), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (Sweat, DCPA Theatre Company), lighting design by Charles MacLeod (Sweat, DCPA Theatre Company), sound design by Jason Ducat (The Constant Wife, DCPA Theatre Company), music direction by Angela Steiner (Indecent, DCPA Theatre Company), choreography by Grady Soapes (Anna Karenina, DCPA Theatre Company), voice and dialect coaching by Kathy Maes (A Doll's House and A Doll's House, Part 2, DCPA Theatre Company), dramaturgy by Doug Langworthy, casting by Harriet Bass and Grady Soapes, CSA,and stage management by Kurt Van Raden (Stage Manager) and Corin Davidson (Assistant Stage Manager).





