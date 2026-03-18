Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Feature Marion Powers in DJANGO JINGLES

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The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will step into the world of hot swing with a rhythmically rich concert that pays tribute to the legendary Jean “Django” Reinhardt, a Romani guitarist known for his use of the Selmer-Maccaferri guitar, and Stéphane Grappelli, a French swing violinist. Together they formed the Quintette du Hot Club de France in 1934, creating a distinctive sound that became highly popular among the Manouche, a Romani population in France.

Performances are on Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 E Mainstreet, Parker. Tickets are $27 - $32 (including fees) and Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Lakewood Cultural Center 470 S. Allison Pkwy., Lakewood on. Tickets are $36-$38 (including fees).

Jazz manouche—also referred to as the now lesser-used term “gypsy jazz”—is known by several names, including “hot jazz,” “hot club jazz,” or simply “hot club,” reflecting its energetic tempos and driving feel. Blending American jazz with Romani musical traditions, the style is characterized by acoustic instrumentation, propulsive rhythms, and spirited improvisation. Though it originated in France, jazz manouche genre was strongly influenced by the American jazz scene of the early 20th century.

The series features Jared Cathey (sax), Ben Hall (piano), Mike Abbott (guitar), Eric Hitt (bass), vocalist Marion Powers and special guest artist, Enion Pelta-Tiller on violin.

Enion Pelta-Tiller is the co-founder of the internationally known band, Taarka. Once described as “a collision between Django Reinhardt and David Grisman” (SF Weekly), Taarka strikes a balance between well-crafted songs and spirited instrumentals, expanding on their beginnings as a purely instrumental string band putting a modern spin on Gypsy and Eastern European folk music. Her addition to this CJRO concert will bring a fresh sound that will honor the legacy of Django Reinhardt along with other artists of the hot club jazz movement.

The CJRO is one of the premier jazz ensembles in the region, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz.