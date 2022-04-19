Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra presents Simply Swingin': Great American Crooners with Steve Lippia

On Saturday, May 21 the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) returns to the Arvada Center Main Stage Theatre with internationally acclaimed music phenomenon Steve Lippia in his first CJRO appearance since 2018. A long-time Las Vegas headliner and engaging entertainer, Lippia will be singing your favorite American songs of yesterday and today. The concert will include musical numbers made famous by Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Vic Damone, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Bobby Darin. You won't want to miss one of Steve's rare Colorado appearances!

The Arvada Center is located at 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. Tickets are $24-$38, to purchase go to www.ColoradoJazz.org/ or call the Arvada Center Box Office at 720-898-7200. Please review the Arvada Center's current safety guidelines and general information at www.ArvadaCenter.org.

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other artists. For more information including upcoming concerts, go to https://www.coloradojazz.org/

The CJRO is supported in part by the SCFD. The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) is a one-cent on every $10 spent sales tax collected and distributed to nearly 300 cultural organizations in the seven-county Denver metro region.

