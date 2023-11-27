Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Chris Turner Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Weekend

The event is on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM.

Nov. 27, 2023

Chris Turner Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Weekend

Chris Turner is a British comedian and freestyle rapper, with over 40 million views on YouTube thanks to his jaw-dropping improvisational talent. Chris is the first comedian to ever have performed with Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas, while his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earned him a rapturous standing ovation.

A regular headline act at New York’s world-famous Comedy Cellar, Chris’ shows combine freestyle rap, musical comedy, and stand-up for a unique and unmissable live experience that must be seen to be believed.

His keen wit and intelligent wordplay have seen him rack up over 40 million views on YouTube; headline for 1 million Dutch comedy fans on RTL4's flagship stand up show, The Comedy Factory; appear live on BBC Radio, and perform sold-out five-star runs at festivals worldwide.

Comedy Works has announced that Chris Turner will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM.


Chris Turner Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Weekend
