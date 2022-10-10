Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chad Daniels Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 13 - 15

With close to a billion streams of his six albums to date, and averaging a million more every week, Chad Daniels is one of the most listened to comedians of all time.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Comedy Works has announced that Chad Daniels will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

With close to a billion streams of his six albums to date, and averaging a million more every week, Chad Daniels is one of the most listened to comedians of all time. He has made six late night appearances to date and is one of only 13 comics to be featured on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien. His previous album Footprints on the Moon was the most streamed comedy album of 2017.

Chad's third stand-up special and fifth album, Dad Chaniels (filmed at Comedy Works South), was released on Amazon in 2019 and his hugely popular podcast, Middle of Somewhere with co-host Cy Amundson, is released weekly.

His latest album, Twelfth Night, was recorded at his home club, ACME in Minneapolis, and released in October 2021.

Thursday, October 13 / 7:30 PM / $35.00

Friday, October 14 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00

Saturday, October 15 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $35.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

October 10, 2022

