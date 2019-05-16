Casting Announced For 22nd Annual Colorado New Play Festival

The Colorado New Play Festival announces full casting for all five readings for the 2019 season. The 22nd Annual Festival, to be held on June 2-8, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, CO, will develop five new works in partnership with City Theatre Company, Curious Theatre Company, The Public Theater, South Coast Repertory and Steppenwolf Theatre.

Each summer the Colorado New Play Festival brings together five creative teams who work with a major theatrical institution to create a new theatrical work, which is presented with professional actors in a reading at the end of the week. Readings are open to the public and will take place June 7-8, 2019 at the Chief Theater (813 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487).

City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, PA)

F**K7THGRADE

Music by Jill Sobule

Text by Liza Birkenmeier

Directed by Lisa Peterson

Featuring Janna Graham, Sarah Siplak and Jill Sobule

"Is this weird? This is weird, isn't it."

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule-whose 1990s hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl"-takes audiences on a Rock 'n 'Roll odyssey through her life starting with the trauma that is middle school. A raucous celebration of coming of age and coming out, this one of a kind musical event celebrates the power of owning one's voice at any and every age.

CURIOUS THEATRE COMPANY (Denver, CO)

REFUGE

By Andrew Rosendorf

Directed by Chip Walton

Featuring Marialuisa Burgos, Satya Jnani Chavez, Sam Gregory* and GerRee Hinshaw

Refuge follows a young Honduran girl on her difficult journey from Central America through Mexico and into South Texas, a Rancher who finds her passed out on his land, and a female Latina border patrol agent who is trying to discover what is lost in the desert. And also, the animals who are just trying to survive - as everything is illegal in the desert. Through a cross-cultural exploration involving puppetry, original music, and bilingual storytelling, the fabric and landscape of South Texas are theatrically brought to life in this intimate and visual story. Refuge is an investigation of America - who we are and who we say we are. And an examination of the desert and the bodies that line the way to freedom, as the desert doesn't discriminate between young or old, human or animal, citizen or undocumented.

The Public Theater (New York, NY)

DAUGHTER OF THE HILLS

Composed by Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby

Book by Naomi Iizuka

Directed by Les Waters

Featuring Carla Duren*, Cassondra James*, Soni Moreno and Nathalie Standingcloud

Set in the mountains of Harlan County, Kentucky, Daughter Of The Hills tells the story of a multi-racial Cherokee/Shawnee and African American family as they confront the destruction in their community set in motion by a multi-national coal mining conglomerate. In this contemporary Appalachian opera-meets-blues musical, a family whose ancestors survived the Trail of Tears and the Middle Passage grapple with the threat of an impending ecological catastrophe.

South Coast Repertory (Costa Mesa, CA)

I GET RESTLESS

By Caroline V. McGraw

Directed by Kate Sullivan

Featuring Clea Alsip*, Brett Dalton*, Ava Eisenson*, Cesar J. Rosado* and Brendan Titley*

Hazel just landed a job at a top law firm, bought a condo and married Mitch, who adores her. Then an accident on her honeymoon leaves her unable to remember anything about the past six years. Adrift in unanswered questions, Hazel must find who she is without knowing who she was. And what about a husband who's now a stranger? An eerily captivating drama about the mysteries of second chances by an up-and-coming new playwright.

Steppenwolf Theatre (Chicago, IL)

UNITITLED PLAY

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Featuring Donté Bonner*, Sydney Charles*, Celeste M. Cooper*, Glenn Davis*, K. Todd Freeman* and Tania Richard*

A new family drama about the crumbling of a black political dynasty.

*Appears courtesy of the Actors Equity Association.

Reading Schedule

Friday, June 7th @ 4:00pm

UNTITLED PLAY - By Brandon Jacobs Jenkins

Friday, June 7th @ 7:30pm

F**K7THGRADE - Music by Jill Sobule; Text by Liza Birkenmeier

Saturday, June 8th @ 11:00am

I Get Restless - By Caroline V. McGraw

Saturday, June 8th @ 3:00pm

Refuge-By Andrew Rosendorf

Saturday, June 8th @ 7:00pm

Daughter Of The Hills-Composed by Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby; Book by Naomi Iizuka

Single tickets for each reading are $20 in advance. Festival Passes start at $70 for all 5 readings. Tickets are available at cnpfsteamboat.org/schedule-tickets. For other information, please call 970-879-4335. For lodging and area information please contact the CNPF office for discounted hotel rooms at the official partner hotel or visit the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort online.





