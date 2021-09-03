CMDance Announces Denver Jazz Festival at The Studio Loft at Ellie Caulkins Opera House

CMDance will present Denver Jazz Festival, running three nights from Friday, September 17, 2021 to Sunday, September 20, 2021 at The Studio Loft at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, CO.

CMDance will host this annual event with live Jazz era 30-40'S live music, starring Nationally Acclaimed Jazz artist Charles Turner and his NYC Jazz Band, also featuring Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band featuring Honeydoo on vocals, a Jazz for Listeners session, cocktail parties, and Dance performances.

Charles Turner - The Brooklyn based Jazz Vocalist, Composer, and Educator has quite the impressive repertoire. His critically acclaimed album "Single & In Love" was produced by Grammy award winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. The Berklee College of Music Graduate has taught in schools including The American School of Modern Music and NYU, and has recorded interviews with JazzFM and Birdland Jazz Club, just to name a few.

Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles - This band likes to captivate their audiences by incorporating gimmicks and tricks in their performances. The Denver-based group have released 2 EP's: "Extra Spicy" and "Rocky Mountain High", and their albums: "High-Fidelity", "Blues A Mile High", and "Gin & Moonlight". The band also won first place Seattle's Jazz Dance Film Festival with "Movin' Groovy". Their music has been used in the commercials Leo Vegas (Sweden) and Visit Seattle, and in the Cannes Film Festival-awarded film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

Joshua Mclean - Alongside our musical talents are our dance talents, Joshua Mclean and Ana Lisa Sutherland. Mclean is a Lindy Hopper, Educator, and Tradition bearer specializing in Lindy Hop, Charleston, and other Swing-Era Dances. He has appeared in Paris Jazz Roots, Lindy Focus, Jacob's Pillow, and The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. He and LaTasha Barnes are the co-Founders of HellaBlackLindyHop performance troupe.

Ana Lisa Sutherland - Sutherland is an Instructor, Choreographer, and Performer specializing in Lindy Hop and Swing-Era Dances. She recently performed at Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing as a member of Mclean's HellaBlackLindyHop. Camp Jitterbug's 20th Anniversary Jump Show.

See a full list of music on our website: https://www.cmdance.org/events-overview/djf21

Or stop by our sister event showcasing dance https://www.cmdance.org/events-overview/lindyontherocks.

3-day festival tickets starting at $119. VIP Tickets are available with enhanced experiences and take-home swag gifts.

Patrons may support by underwriting our jazz festival musicians, or by donating to our School Outreach Program, which directly supports our mission to bring world class music and dance to Colorado youth fostering the next generation of performing artists.

Those who are interested may purchase their ticket and/or donate via our Eventbrite page.

COVID Protocol - All indoor events are currently vaccine-only, and we require presentation of vaccine cards emailed in advance to events@cmdance.org or presented at the door for entry. Masks are also currently required. Free PPE will be readily available. Our team will have individual hand sanitizers and masks available to all attendees.

