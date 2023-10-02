CJRO Launches Big Band Season Sith A Tribute to Chick Corea With Eric Gunnison

CJRO launches their big band season with A Tribute to Chick Corea with Eric Gunnison on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada CO 80003. Regular tickets are $24 - $38 and student tickets are $15 with ID at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2267309®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the Box Office at 720-898-7200.

The CJRO big band will feature Eric Gunnison, one of Denver’s top jazz musicians as we pay tribute to the great Chick Corea. An American jazz composer and pianist Chick Corea was a member of the Miles Davis band in the late sixties before forming his own jazz fusion group, Return to Forever in the early seventies. The CJRO will honor the 27-time Grammy winner and jazz icon with an evening of Corea’s compositions, including "Spain," and "Armando's Rhumba."

Pianist Eric Gunnison has led a distinguished career during which he has established himself as one of the mainstays of Denver’s vibrant jazz scene as an instrumentalist, bandleader, and educator. He has also attracted a global following performing, touring, and recording with internationally renowned jazz artists including vocal sensations, Carmen McRae, and Roberta Gambarini. Gunnison is committed to the development of the next generation of jazz musicians, and his enthusiasm and passion for jazz can be heard in his performances and educational endeavors alike. Eric has been part of the CJRO for eleven years and is a fan favorite for his brilliant keyboard expertise!

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.

No matter where you are in the metro, we bring the music to you! Check out the full season at coloradojazz.org.