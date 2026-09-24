CHANCE ENCOUNTERS to Play Denver and Boulder

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Stories on Stage will present “Chance Encounters” at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. and at Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder, CO 80304 on Saturday, October 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online.

​Chance encounters are those unexpected moments that slip into an ordinary day and bring something unplanned into your life. A quick conversation, a random meeting, or a small change in plans can shift your direction in surprising ways. That person sitting next to you on an airplane... the hiker passing you on the trail... that barista handing you a cup of morning coffee - sometimes they just appear, quietly, and invite you to pay attention.

The stories are performed by Kate Gleason, Jessica Robblee and Josh Robinson! Join these fine actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show. Celebrating their 26th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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