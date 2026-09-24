CHANCE ENCOUNTERS to Play Denver and Boulder
Kate Gleason, Jessica Robblee, and Josh Robinson perform as part of Stories on Stage's 26th season.
Stories on Stage will present “Chance Encounters” at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. and at Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder, CO 80304 on Saturday, October 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online.
Chance encounters are those unexpected moments that slip into an ordinary day and bring something unplanned into your life. A quick conversation, a random meeting, or a small change in plans can shift your direction in surprising ways. That person sitting next to you on an airplane... the hiker passing you on the trail... that barista handing you a cup of morning coffee - sometimes they just appear, quietly, and invite you to pay attention.
The stories are performed by Kate Gleason, Jessica Robblee and Josh Robinson! Join these fine actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show. Celebrating their 26th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.
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