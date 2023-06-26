Bryan Callen Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, June 29 - July 1

Bryan Callen is an American actor, comedian, and podcaster. He is best known for his recurring role as “Coach Mellor” on ABC's Schooled and The Goldbergs.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Bryan Callen will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

Bryan Callen is an American actor, comedian, and podcaster. He is best known for his recurring role as “Coach Mellor” on ABC's Schooled and The Goldbergs; which he has played since 2014.

Callen got his start as an original cast member of MADtv. He has since appeared in such TV and films as Kingdom, 2 Broke Girls, Ride Along, The Hangover part 1 & 2, Sex and the City, Old School, Entourage, Californication, and most recently the new Joker film.

A veteran headliner, Callen performs in theaters and comedy venues across the world. His third one-hour comedy special, Complicated Apes, debuted in Spring 2019 and stayed on top of the comedy charts all summer.

Additionally, Callen is co-host of the top-rated iTunes podcast, The Fighter & The Kid, alongside Brendan Schaub. Bryan is also a regular on The Joe Rogan Experience and Fight Companion podcasts.

Thursday, June 29 / 8:00 PM / $25.00

Friday, June 30 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, July 1 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.




Bryan Callen Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, June 29 - July 1

