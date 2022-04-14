BWW Review: Arvada Center's KINKY BOOTS is Filled with Heart and Sole

Kinky Boots is just one of those shows you can't help but leave feeling just a little sparklier.

Based on the British 2005 film of the same name, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, who inherits his family's multigenerational shoe factory from his deceased father. In order to keep the business alive, Charlie partners with a drag queen named Lola to produce heels that can withstand the weight of a male figure.

The show had a successful run on Broadway from 2013 until 2019, featuring a terrific score by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. Just recently the show has been made available for regional productions, its first being with the nearby Arvada Center.

Since its Broadway debut, drag culture has naturally become more mainstream, with shows like RuPaul's Drag Race pumping out constant content for the past several years. However, the musical's themes of acceptance and individuality peppered with positivity are what make the show an instant classic, likely a notable contribution to bringing drag culture to a wider audience.

Directed by Rod A. Lansberry, the Arvada Center production is the perfect dose of dopamine, featuring energetic dance numbers (that had the elderly women in front of me out of their seats) choreographed by Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, fabulous costume design by Nicole Watts, and a multilevel detailed set designed by Brian Mallgrave. The performance space's intimacy brings you right into the action.

The night I attended, several understudies had taken the stage, including the role of Charlie. Normally played by Tim Howard, Luke Hamilton covered the track so naturally, you'd never know it. Hamilton gave Charlie a very relatable vibe, allowing the character's growth to feel really honest. He soared vocally with an excellent rock tone, totally nailing his 11 o'clock number "Soul of a Man."

David Kaverman played the role of Lola with a resplendent arsenal of sexy confidence, easily stealing the stage with his spirited numbers. He was also able to pull out the vulnerability when out of drag as Simon, really showing the character's deeply wounded soul.

Abigal Kochevar shined as Lauren, a worker at the factory with an affinity for Charlie. Her expressive, effervescent performance made the character easy to love, playing with her quirks and infusing the role with a lively personality.

Other standouts included a nice guitar/vocal feature from Cody Craven as Charlie's friend Harry, and a great character transformation from Michael Doliner as toxically masculine factory worker Don, who went for some NOTES near the end.

The cast as a whole was fantastically dynamic, especially considering the character shuffling occurring the night I attended. (The show had been canceled for 2 prior performances due to covid.) Yet despite what could have been roadblocks for the company, the show's joyful atmosphere is just the right antidote to the outside world right now.

Kinky Boots plays the Arvada Center through April 24. Tickets at ArvadaCenter.org. All patrons must either be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend this production.