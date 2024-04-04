BOULDER BALLET Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and the Grand Lake Creative District have partnered to present a one-night-only performance of the Boulder Ballet on April 27th at 7:30pm.

Boulder Ballet is excited to be bringing to Grand Lake two works that showcase the incredible range of Boulder Ballet's dancers, the one-act classical ballet "Les Sylphides" and an original contemporary ballet titled "Sun and Steel".

“Les Sylphides” is a beautiful classical ballet originally choreographed by Michael Fokine in 1909. It's a non-narrative work that is accompanied by the music of Alexander Glazunov. The ballet highlights the stunning classical technique of Boulder Ballet's dancers.

“Sun and Steel” is a powerful contemporary work choreographed by Boulder Ballet's Artistic Director, Ben Needham-Wood. Inspired by the writings of Japanese author Yukio Mishima, this work explores the connection between the body and the spirit. Where does the edge of your flesh meet the edge of your soul? The work premiered as a quartet at the historic Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, Colorado, just this past fall, and will be expanded into a full company work especially for the Grand County audience.



Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre administrative office at 970-627-5087 or by going to the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website, www.rockymountainrep.com.