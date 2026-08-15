BORROWING FUNNY To Make World Premiere With Wounded Cobra Theatre

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

“Borrowing Funny” is being performed at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, CO 80010, September 11 through 27.

In the 1990’s, national comic headliner, Tennille Kincaid, is confronted mid-comedy show by hometown comedian, Jacey Weisz, for stealing one of her favorite jokes. After being fired on the spot by business-centric comedy club owner, Reuben Wyatt, and being replaced by overconfident slacker, Byron Keithly, Jacey makes the bold gamble of calling in a local police deputy, Officer Jill Hail, to arrest Tennille for larceny and possession of stolen property. In an effort to save his weekend, Reuben suggests they fight over the material in the first ever head-to-head comedy kumite, a no holds barred contest that will usher in a new era of modern stand-up comedy.

Director Mike Langworthy has cast Katy White as Tennille, Jeff Jesmer as Reuben, Lexi Wilson as Jacey, Darius Cade as Byron and Jordan Hull as Officer Jill.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 (includes fees) and available at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830. The show moves to The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver, Co 80202 for two performances on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 (includes fees) and available at www.clocktowercabaret.com or by calling 303-293-0075.

After graduating from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2006, Matt Wexler studied comedy in Chicago at the world famous Second City Theatre; rapidly ascending the ladder from SC writing school graduate to SC intern to SC Skybox writer/producer. Swiftly moving to Los Angeles shortly afterwards, Matt has worked for such heralded entertainment entities including National Lampoon’s website “The Zaz”, Mass Hysteria Entertainment, MWE Live, Violet Sky Productions, and more over the course of his California tenure. Currently residing in Denver, Colorado, Matt was a stand-up comic and taught “Intro to Stand Up Comedy” at the Denver Improv from 2018-2020. In 2023, Matt's first play, 'Reptile Logic' was produced and exhibited at Aurora, Colorado's Vintage Theatre.

Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming