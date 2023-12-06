Alonzo Bodden to Perform at the Stanley Hotel This Month

December 30, 2023 - Get Ready for a Night of Laughter!

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Theatre Aspen to Present First-Ever Winter Season Featuring Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCE Photo 2 Theatre Aspen to Present Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S D Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events Photo 4 Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events

Alonzo Bodden to Perform at the Stanley Hotel This Month

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live proudly present Alonzo Bodden LIVE! coming to The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7pm. This show will be ages 21 and up. Tickets are $39.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 6 at 10am at Click Here

 

ABOUT Alonzo Bodden:

A regular panel member on NPR's Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for close to 30 years. Alonzo starred in his fourth stand-up special, Heavy Lightweight, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. His first big comedy break came when he was on the “New Faces of Comedy” showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, but it was as the season three winner of NBCʼs Last Comic Standing, where Alonzo was first introduced to America. 

Since then, he has starred in two comedy specials for Showtime: Historically Incorrect and Who's Paying Attention. He's also made appearances on CBS' Ghosts, ABC's Dr. Ken and Fresh Off the Boat and Californication. Movie credits include Bringing Down The House, Scary Movie 4 and The Onion Movie Talk shows, Dr. Phil, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. A car and motorcycle aficionado, Bodden hosted Speed Channel's 101 Cars You Must Drive and has joined Jay Leno for several off-road trips on his CNBC series Leno's Garage. He was also a field correspondent on Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, and a contributor on the Science Channel's How to Build Everything. Alonzo released his fifth comedy CD titled Man Overboard. 

Alonzo has been performing on Jazz Cruises and hosted the Capital Jazz Festival. His comedy riffs have been compared to jazz solos by some the greatest jazz artists from Marcus Miller to Robert Glasper to Dee Dee Bridgewater. He's also a regular on The Young Turks where he gives his unique take on what's going on in the world.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
BroadwayWorld Denver Awards December 5th Standings; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best M Photo
BroadwayWorld Denver Awards December 5th Standings; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Chad & JT Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 7 - 9 Photo
Chad & JT Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 7 - 9

Comedy Works has announced that Chad & JT will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

3
Ilana Glazer to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February Photo
Ilana Glazer to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February

Catch Ilana Glazer Live at Paramount Theatre. Get ready for a night of comedy with Ilana Glazer, co-creator of BROAD CITY.

4
3rd Show Added for Mike Birbiglia at Paramount Theatre Photo
3rd Show Added for Mike Birbiglia at Paramount Theatre

Mike Birbiglia brings his hilarious show 'Please Stop the Ride' to the Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on March 29 & 30, 2024. Get your tickets starting December 1st at ParamountDenver.com.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep in Denver New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/31-12/31)
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Santa’s Big Red Sack in Denver Santa’s Big Red Sack
The People's Building (11/30-12/23)
Ballet Ariel - “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” in Denver Ballet Ariel - “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”
Lakewood Cultural Center (12/08-12/10)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone in Denver Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (3/15-3/17)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
Elf Jr in Denver Elf Jr
Find Your Light (12/08-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You