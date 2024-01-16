Abend Gallery Hosts A MATTER OF LIGHT AND DEATH, Showcasing The New Masters Of Realism

Abend Gallery has announced the opening of the much-anticipated exhibition "A Matter of Light and Death," curated by the renowned artist and scholar Jeremy Caniglia. This exceptional showcase, paying homage to the enduring influence of Caravaggio, will be unveiled on February 3, 2024, offering a three-week long exploration into modern realism inspired by the master's techniques.

"A Matter of Light and Death" stands as a testament to the legacy of Caravaggio, particularly his revolutionary use of chiaroscuro and narrative depth. This exhibition brings together an array of contemporary artists who have embraced Caravaggio's spirit, infusing their realist works with a bold, contemporary twist. Curator Jeremy Caniglia reflects on the exhibition's essence: "Caravaggio knew painting was a matter of light and death, capturing the immediacy of the human condition. This exhibition is a continuum of his tradition, showcasing the new Masters of realism who venture into the realms of pathos, making their narratives timeless.”

The exhibition features an exceptional lineup of artists who echo Caravaggio's narrative power and use of light. The full list of participating artists includes:

Robert Armetta, Daniela Astone, Jeremy Caniglia, Louis Carr, Thomas Fluharty, Gary Gianni, Scott Gustafson, Phil Hale, Bill Hauser, Luke Hillestad, JuliAnne Jonker, Evan Kitson, Kathe Kollwitz, Brock Larson, Steven J. Levin, Gannon McMullen, Michele Mitchell, Fina Mooney, Jim Ostlund, Hunter Parry, Judith Peck, George Pratt, Mario A. Robinson, Joseph Paquet, Brandon Soloff, Nic Thurman, Allen Williams, Timothy P. Wilson, David Witt, and Massimo Tizzano Zuigan.

Artists Attending the Opening Reception: Jeremy Caniglia, Thomas Fluharty, Bill Hauser, JuliAnne Jonker, Steven J. Levin, Gannon McMullen, Fina Mooney, Hunter Parry, Judith Peck, Nic Thurman.