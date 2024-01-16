ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED Comes to Mesa Theater and The Stanley Hotel This Month

Learn more about where and when to catch the show here!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED Comes to Mesa Theater and The Stanley Hotel This Month

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes Adam Carolla IS UNPREPARED for two nights.  

The first show is at Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, CO for two shows on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7pm & 9:30pm. 

Night two is at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO for two shows on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7pm & 9pm. 

About Adam Carolla:

Adam Carolla is best known as a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and NY Times best-selling author. He currently hosts THE Adam Carolla SHOW, which holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “most downloaded podcast." 

Adam started THE Adam Carolla SHOW podcast from his home office in Feb. 2009. The podcast now receives more than 30 million downloads a month and has been featured in Fast Company Magazine, Entrepreneur, The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times.

Adam became a New York Times best-selling author when his book, IN 50 YEARS WE’LL ALL BE CHICKS, topped the charts for ten weeks. The audio version went straight to the

#1 position on iTunes. He has since released two other New York Times Best Selling Books, NOT TACO BELL MATERIAL and PRESIDENT ME.

Adam began his career on the nationally syndicated radio program LOVELINE with Dr. Drew Pinsky. MTV developed a television version of the show, which was co-hosted by Adam and Dr. Drew for five seasons (1996-2000). 

With his partners Daniel Kellison and Jimmy Kimmel Adam created and starred in two hit Comedy Central shows, THE MAN SHOW (1999-2003) and CRANK YANKERS (2002‐2005). 

Adam also co-wrote, produced and starred in two independent feature length films: THE HAMMER (2007) and ROAD HARD (2015), a crowd-funded comedy that raised over a million dollars in a single month.  Through his venture Chassy Media he produced the inspirational documentaries WINNING: THE RACING LIFE OF Paul Newman, UPPITY: THE WILLY T. RIBBS STORY and THE 24 HOUR WAR, which documents the battle between Ford and Ferrari in the 1960’s for racing dominance at Le Mans.

In 2019, Adam is touring his new show, “Adam Carolla IS UNPREPARED”, in which Adam improvises a brand-new stand-up act nightly based on one-word audience suggestions pulled at random.




ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED Comes to Mesa Theater and The Stanley Hotel This Month
