VIDEO: Earliest Known Footage of Louie Armstrong Playing in Copenhagen

Danish filmmakers Ludvig Brandstrup and Holger Madsen filmed Louie Armstrong's Copenhagen performance in 1933.

Aug. 5, 2020  

Danish filmmakers Ludvig Brandstrup and Holger Madsen filmed Louie Armstrong's performance in Copenhagen, Denmark, as shared by Far Out Magazine.

Armstrong took his 'Harlem Hot Band' abroad to Copenhagen, Denmark to play at the Lyric Park theatre.

Brandstrup and Madsen's film, København, Kalundborg Og, was filmed in 1933. Armstrong can be seen as a cameo.

Watch the footage below!


