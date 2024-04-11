KOREORAMA Comes to Det KGL. Teater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With the Royal Danish Ballet’s latest initiative, Koreorama, up-and-coming talents enjoy the opportunity to express themselves creatively through groundbreaking choreography that seeks to instil in classical ballet the aesthetics of contemporary dance, allowing the art of ballet to embrace the future while preserving its unique magic.

The ambitions of Koreorama, a development project, is to nurture the choreographic talent pool at the Royal Danish Ballet in the coming years, allowing a group of modern choreographers to emerge with a new approach to dance. This season, Koreorama presents three entirely new works created by soloist Tobias Praetorius and corps de ballet members Tara Schaufuss and Matteo Di Loreto.

Trois Nocturnes

Choreography: Tobias Praetorius

Music: 'Nocturnes' L.91. by Claude Debussy transcr. Maurice Ravel.

Costume design: Maja Ziska.

Lighting design: Thomas Bek Jensen

Passengers of Passing Moments

Choreography: Tara Schaufuss

Music: Josefine Opsahl

Lighting design: Thomas Bek Jensen

Don’t be scared

Choreography: Matteo Di Loreto

Lighting design: Thomas Bek

Music: ”Drops”, ”Gogopoints” & “Luna” by Pascal Schumacher

Text: "The Call, by Oriah “Mountain Dreamer” House from her book, THE CALL(c) 2003. Published by HarperONE, San Francisco. All rights reserved. Presented with permission of the author. www.oriah.org